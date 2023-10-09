This October will mark the seventh annual NSW Small Business month, offering hundreds of events across the state to support small businesses.
In celebration of Small Business Month events for businesses are being held across NSW in person and online, hosted by experts from the private and government sectors, industry leaders and successful small business owners. Many events are also an opportunity for small-business people to come together, connect and collaborate.
In the Mid Coast there will be two free events running.
"Time for a business health check" is being held by MidCoast Council and MidCoast Business Chamber on Tuesday, October 17 at the Manning Entertainment Centre from 9.30am to 12pm. Business health does not only mean financial health, but the wellbeing of you and your staff. Keynote speaker at the forum will be Elle Sproll, founder of Own Your Health. Register at www.smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au/activity/time-for-a-business-health-check.
Free workshops for employers and/or supervisors of apprentices and trainees are being held from 9am to 1pm at Club Taree on Wednesday, October 18. Register at www.smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au/activity/free-workshops-supervising-your-apprentice-or-trainee-7.
There are also online events happening via www.smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au.
The theme for 2023 is "My Small Business" which is focused on providing assistance and tips on how small businesses can strengthen their business in seven key areas - branding and marketing, cyber security, business health, ecommerce, current market conditions, resilience and teams.
Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson said the month is a chance for the Myall Lakes to also celebrate and support small business.
"Small businesses are the bread and butter of our community. From the cafes and restaurants that feed us, to the physios and gyms that keep us healthy, NSW runs on small business." Mrs Thompson said.
