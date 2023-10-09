Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

NSW Small Business Month 2023 events in Taree

October 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Point Bakery Cafe owners Chloe and Tyson Frame with staff and Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson. Picture supplied.
The Point Bakery Cafe owners Chloe and Tyson Frame with staff and Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson. Picture supplied.

This October will mark the seventh annual NSW Small Business month, offering hundreds of events across the state to support small businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.