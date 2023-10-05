Take a walk on the wild side for your mental health

October is Mental Health Month and among my acquaintances is Graeme Cowan. Graeme's own battle with mental health led him to become an author, a communicator, an influencer and a board director of R U O K?, a public health promotion charity aimed at suicide prevention.
Graeme grew up in Taree and I was lucky enough to know his parents, Alan and Judy.
In a recent newsletter from Graeme, he spoke about a break he and his wife had in Scotland which included hiking the beautiful Fife Coastal Walk.
Graeme explains: "Walking in nature is good for our body, mind and spirit. Since my mental breakdown over 20 years ago I have walked in the nearby Lane Cove National Park at least four times each week and along the northern beaches of Sydney once a week. It clears the head and promotes calm - clarity - and perspective. Mayo Clinic research tells us that a 30-minute brisk walk can improve our mood for up to 12 hours later. It costs nothing and delivers great results. If the benefits could be bottled it would cost a fortune."
A few years ago I found myself spending weekends walking the trails at Ku-ring gai National Park with my daughter who was doing research. We walked the Basin and Mackeral Beach trails (with a ferry ride required), Resolute Bay, Waratah Track, several at Bobbin Head and my personal favorite, Flint and Steel Beach (today's photo), which was a "track" not a trail, the difference being we sometimes had to wade through acres of bracken to find the path.
So I would like to add my personal take of why walks are good. They can be exciting, taking you out of your comfort zone. You don't know what you might come across, especially in "the wilds" of a national park or wilderness area. In a new and unknown environment, all the senses are to the fore, especially sight and sound when the chance of coming across native fauna is likely.
So challenge yourself to take a walk on the wild side sometime soon, and enjoy your weekend.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.