Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

$200,000 Port Macquarie Cup at Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse

By Greg Prichard
October 5 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree trainer Tony Ball says his horse Ljungberg has been working really well since he won at Taree and apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald (pictured) is riding him again.
Taree trainer Tony Ball says his horse Ljungberg has been working really well since he won at Taree and apprentice Mollie Fitzgerald (pictured) is riding him again.

It's not going to be easy for the country trainers to knock over the city slickers in Friday's $200,000 Port Macquarie Cup at Taree, but Tony Ball is enthusiastic about the chances of his horse Ljungberg running a big race at good odds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.