It's not going to be easy for the country trainers to knock over the city slickers in Friday's $200,000 Port Macquarie Cup at Taree, but Tony Ball is enthusiastic about the chances of his horse Ljungberg running a big race at good odds.
The cup is one of the last remaining chances for trainers to qualify their horses for the $3 million Big Dance over 1600 metres at Randwick on November 7 and as such has attracted runners from leading Sydney stables as well as provincial and country stables.
The Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes stable at Rosehill will start two horses - Mount Popa and Superium. Chris Waller is sending Special Swey to the race from his Rosehill stable.
But that doesn't bother Taree trainer Ball, who was delighted with eight-year-old gelding Ljungberg's last-start win over 1609 metres at Taree on September 24 and is looking forward to stepping him up to the 2000 metres of the cup.
"If he can win and get a start in the Big Dance that would be a dream come true," Ball said.
"I reckon he'll get the distance of the cup. He just needs there to be a bit of pace early so they run along well and he doesn't start pulling. If he can settle down over the longer distance he'll get a good cart into the race.
"He's been working really well since he won at Taree and (apprentice) Mollie Fitzgerald is riding him again after winning on him. She's got a good understanding with the horse. I think he'll run a good race."
Ljungberg is rated a $19 chance with TAB Fixed Odds.
Mount Popa has had one run back from a spell for an eighth of 13 after coming from 11th on the turn in the Group 3 Cameron Handicap over 1500 metres at Newcastle on September 15.
The extra 500 metres of the cup will suit the now nine-year-old gelding, which has won over 2000 metres three times.
Seven-year-old gelding Superium is an interesting runner because his five career wins have been over distances ranging from 1100 metres to 1400 and he has never raced over further than 1600.
But obviously the stable believes that at this stage of his career he can extend to the 2000 metres and be successful and bookmakers are certainly wary because TAB Fixed Odds has installed him as favourite for the race at $3.30.
The big plus for Superium, which will carry 55 kilograms, is that the minimum weight for the cup is 54 and he will just one kilogram more than nine of the other 10 runners in the race. Mount Popa is the topweight with 60.5.
*Gates open at 11.30am. First race 1.05pm. Admission $10 and $5 concession. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities. Visit facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
