Strong winds and rough seas keep anglers home

The north to north east winds of the past three days have severely curtailed outside and beach and rock fishing due to the rough seas.
Not many boats have ventured out since the Garry Chapman Memorial Divisional Estuary competition held at the weekend.
A rough sea was forecast for the Sunday. On Friday evening the competitors voted to extend the fishing time on Saturday and skip Sunday's gale.
Strong winds never eventuate on Sunday but most fisherman were happy to have an extended spell.
The best results came from the South Coast team who in 400m deep water landed some good bass, groper and hapuka.
Sondal Benson had the best bag - five fish weighing 93kg. Kaine Clark had 11 fish weighing 42.22kg. Both anglers were from the South Coast division.
Snappers to 5kg, trag and kingfish were also caught.
It was a very successful outing and most competitors caught a few fish.
The beaches and rocks have been too difficult to fish due to the strong winds, and the river has been fairly quiet due to heaps of red weed. This stuff gets on your line and makes fishing difficult. Fish don't like it as it gets in their gills and effects their breathing.
Some bream and flathead have been caught. Best catches have been blue swimmer crabs and mudcrabs in the lower parts of the river.
