Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Strong winds and rough seas keep anglers home

By Ian Pereira
October 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

The north to north east winds of the past three days have severely curtailed outside and beach and rock fishing due to the rough seas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.