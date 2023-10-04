Man struck by vehicle in Taree

A man was hit by a vehicle in Taree on Wednesday, October 4.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance about 1.30pm Wednesday in the afternoon.
The man in his 40s was treated on scene by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
