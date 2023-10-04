State Emergency Service crews have been busy throughout the Hunter on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, as damaging winds continue to lash many parts of the state.
SES figures show that volunteers responded to 97 calls for help in the past 24 hours in the agency's northern zone, which stretches from the Central Coast to Nambucca and out to Merriwa and Murrurundi.
It was by far the busiest zone in the state, ahead of the southern zone which had 42 calls for help.
There were 250 jobs across the state in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.
Superintendent Andrew Cribb told ABC Radio there were several cases of homes, vehicles and fences damaged, as well as tree branches on roads, across the Central Coast, Hunter and Mid North Coast.
"It really hasn't been discriminatory in terms of the suburbs that have been hit," he said.
"The area of impact has been quite large."
Damaging winds are expected to ease by about midday on Thursday but are expected to remain moderately strong into Friday.
A severe weather warning remained for the Hunter, as well as several other locations across NSW, at the time of publication.
Wind gusts as fast as 102km/h and 98km/h were recorded before 11pm on Wednesday at Murrurundi Gap and Scone respectively.
SES safety tips:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.