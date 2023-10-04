Hallidays Point Pickleball Club was a force to be reckoned with at the Australian Pickleball Championships..
The club returned with five gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals.
With hard fought matches and playing the best of the best, the club outplayed the competition.
Club coach Dave Casserly was ably assisted by Leigh Thatcher. The devotion of these two men along with players' commitment paid dividends with great results. Whether a medal winner or not, the experience gained was invaluable.
Gold medals went to Lorraine Barr, Kerry Anne Casserly, Tony Wasson, Dennis Reaves and Dave Casserly.
Silver medal winners were Vicky Hall, Lorraine Barr, Darryl Bridgeman, Chris Tilt, Rob Cormack, Kay Holohan, Geoff Mortimer, Phil Dawson, Peter West and Rob Millard.
Bronze medal winners were Louisa Mortimer, Judy Cousins, Jen Taylor, Dave Casserly, Geoff Carter, Rob Millard, Peter West. Lorraine Barr
Congratulations to all players for their outstanding performance.
More than 600 players competed in the national event over the three days of the holiday weekend at the Blacktown Leisure Centre.
Hallidays Point club was also the driving force behind the establishment of the pickleball centre at Wrigley Park in Taree, where unused tennis courts were transformed into nine pickleball courts, with the assistance of MidCoast Council.
