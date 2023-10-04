Manning River Times
Forster Civic Centre ready to open to public

By Staff Reporters
October 4 2023 - 3:00pm
MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin and general manager Adrian Panuccio at the new Forster Civic Centre. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council is encouraging residents to check out their new community facility - the Forster Civic Centre on Lake Road - next week.

