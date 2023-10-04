Forster Civic Centre ready to open to public

MidCoast Council is encouraging residents to check out their new community facility - the Forster Civic Centre on Lake Road - next week.
The Civic Centre, home to the Forster Library, Visitor Information Centre, Customer Service Point, and a number of hireable conference rooms, will be open to the public from 9am Monday, October 9.
On opening day, Monday, there will be free coffee for visitors with a library card, and if you don't have a library card, it will be the perfect time to get one.
The new library consists of two stories which provides a designated space for young adults, a storytime area for the younger visitors, a fully fitted out podcast room, and more.
Council's general manager Adrian Panuccio said council is proud to be able to deliver such an important piece of infrastructure to the community.
"It is really exciting to be able to provide such a great facility to the community," he said.
"This is a space the entire MidCoast community will benefit from with a great library, visitor centre and customer service point conference along with conference and event facilities for up to 200 people."
Councillor Alan Tickle commented that the project was being delivered within the set budget. He also addressed an issue that was raised on Channel 9 program, A Current Affair.
"There's an issue that had been raised in the media regarding carbon dioxide exhaust system in the basement car park," Cr Tickle said.
"There was never a concern with the safe use of the car park," Cr Tickle read from the report to council.
"To clarify the situation, two fresh air grills were located behind a pipe that was installed after certification of the system. The airflow might have been restricted due to this pipe's location. Two engineering firms have reviewed and the professional advice was to install larger grills in these two locations.
"So the long and the short of it is that whatever concerns were there, they have been rectified," Cr Tickle said.
Cr Jeremy Miller wished to address a separate issue raised on A Current Affair, that of allegations of unpaid subcontractors, and clarify council's role in the construction and subcontracting process.
General manager Adrian Panuccio responded that council appointed a builder for construction of the centre.
"In respect to anyone who's unpaid, they're not unpaid by council. If there is an allegation, it's unpaid by the principal builder, and that's not us," Mr Panuccio said.
In a story in the Great Lakes Advocate published on September 27, Forster Tuncurry developer Coyne Graham of Enyoc Pty Ltd denied claims that subcontractors were unpaid.
He told the Advocate that accounts with more than 150 subcontractors and suppliers had been settled by the end of August, and that the few that were in their final defect/handover stage would be immediately paid upon completion.
Cr Miller then talked of having seen inside the building.
"It's going to be an extraordinary contribution for the local community. And I can't wait for everyone to be able to see it after (October 9)," he added.
