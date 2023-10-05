Manning River Times
Lansdowne Valley news

By Margaret Haddon
October 6 2023 - 10:00am
Lansdowne Men's Bowling Club championships are drawing to a close. File picture
Mid Coast Council's Community Conversation are kicking off again this time they will be attending the Lansdowne Community Hall on Thursday evening, October 19.

