Mid Coast Council's Community Conversation are kicking off again this time they will be attending the Lansdowne Community Hall on Thursday evening, October 19.
To make sure that you get your questions answered it would be a good idea to email your questions into council prior to the meeting. The Community Conversations program means you can meet council staff and receive updates about our community, and to ask questions.
The Community Conversations program also helps council staff and councillors better understand the things that matter to us as a community.
There is no need to book, just turn up. The evening commences at 6pm.
Mid North Coast Country Music Association and the Open Music group will join to hold a benefit day to raise funds for the Street Bus. The day will be held on Sunday, November 19 at the Lansdowne Community Hall.
The next Lansdowne Open Music Day will be held on Sunday, November 22 at the Lansdowne Community Hall.
On Sunday, October 29 the Mid North Coast Country Music Association will be holding a fund-raising day at the Lansdowne Community Hall in aid of the annual Lansdowne Community Hall Art Show being held next year. This will be the hall's fifth art show which is getting bigger and better each year.
Lansdowne Football Club held its 2023 presentation recently.
Award winners were:
Senior women: most improved Sandy Waller; coach's player Jaydah Waller; players' player Kathie Woollard;
Senior Men: most improved James Morrison; coach's player Luke Mayers; players' player Callum Drury.
Golden Boot was won by Jacob Mayers.
Luke and Maddie Mayers were announced as Lion and Lioness of the Year, respectively. Club person of the year went to Scott Morrison.
Season 2024 will include the club's 50 Years of Football celebration, with a reunion earmarked for July. The annual general meeting will be held in coming months and is the opportunity for anyone wishing to help administer this history milestone to get involved. Club email: lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au
Lansdowne Men's Bowling Club championships are drawing to a close.
Tom Minett and Kevin John Ruprecht claimed the club pairs title with a narrow 25-24 victory over Scott Morrison and Jai Wells.
Tom Minett and Co face off against Tom Henry and Co. in the club fours final.
The major singles final will be contested by the vastly experienced Beres Millgate and the reigning holder Scott Morrison.
Social bowls continues at 10am each Sunday mornings and is a great opportunity for face to faces to try their hand at the sport. Daylight savings will also provide more time to have an afternoon roll up during the week.
Friday evening, October 13, commencing at 6pm is going to be a great evening for the whole family when the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club is holding a Black Friday the 13th Party. It is a great opportunity to get dressed up in your appropriate fancy dress for such a night. There will be prizes to be won and a DJ playing music to keep you moving.
All are welcome when the Upper Lansdowne Community get together for their Christmas Party on Saturday, December 16 at the Upper Lansdowne Hall. Please "bring a plate" of sweet or savoury finger-food to share (nothing that needs heating).
BYO drinks, nibbles and a chair. The party starts at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.