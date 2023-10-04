Taree Show is back for another year and according to president Jane Davis, everything is coming together to deliver all the excitement and fun the annual event is famous for when it kicks off this weekend.
"We're getting there, 'dotting the i's and crossing the t's'. The volunteers have been working hard and we're just about there."
After a two years out during the worst of COVID, the show made a welcome return in 2022 and predictions are for this year to be even bigger with agricultural exhibits being particularly strong.
"Entries for the beef cattle are fantastic, I believe the horses are excellent, dairy's getting a lot of entries, poultry as well, and we've been inundated this morning with arts and crafts so it's really good," Jane said.
As expected, there will be a range of entertainment on display, including Walter Whip and The Flames providing their jaw dropping western performance of whip cracking and fire stunts, along with the medieval equestrian performers, Thunder and Hooves.
There will be all the action of motocross stunt riding, musician Dallas Steele will be on hand to perform two half hour sets, not to mention The Memphis Moovers troupe to entertain the kids, and much more.
The show will also host the announcing of the Young Woman of the Year and the Junior Showgirl titles.
The annual event is always popular and represents more than just its entertainment value, of which it boasts plenty.
"It's been an event for so long and one that brings the community together," Jane said.
"And we're such a large agricultural and horticultural area, there's always that heart string drawing for everyone to come along."
Both days kick off at 8am with a 10pm finish on Saturday while Sunday winds up at 4pm.
Taree Show is on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 at Taree Showground, 24 Muldoon Street, Taree
