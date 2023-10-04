Tinonee Topics: Historical society garage sale

Just a little over a week till the Tinonee Historical Society holds their first garage sale for the year. Originally there was to have been one in late March but this got washed out.
The members have been sorting and have a few interesting items and collectors plates that have been given them for sale. It is also planned to have a fruit and vegetable tray as a raffle and some cold drinks on sale - no doubt it will be a hot day if the current conditions continue. Sale will begin around 8am and finish up about 2pm by the time everything - which we hope won't be much - is packed away for next time.
I received word at the end of last week that long time Tinonee resident and lately of Wingham Court passed away on Wednesday, September 27 at the grand age of 95 years.
Hope was a daughter of the late Harry and Renee Benhard and was a sister of the late Neil Benhard, all of Tinonee.
Hope married William Wills of Burrell Creek at Taree Methodist Church on April 24, 1948.
Hope is survived by children Mary, James (Jim) and Ted.
Hope's funeral will be conducted at the Taree Uniting Church on Friday, October 6 commencing at 11am with her burial to follow at the Tinonee Cemetery.
Hope will be remembered as a devoted mum and grandmother and a faithful member of the Uniting Church (formerly the Methodist Church). May she Rest In Peace and condolences are extended the members of her family.
Congratulations and best wished are extended to friend and member of Tinonee Historical Society Barry Seghers and his lovely wife Diana of Old Bar, who celebrate their golden wedding anniversary (50 years) on Friday, October 6.
I understand their wedding took place at Sefton but they have called Old Bar home for quite a few years.
Telegrams from federal and local politicians, along with the Prime Minister and Governor General have been received wishing them all the very best on this wonderful milestone in their lives. May you enjoy many more years together.
For something a little different last Sunday morning hubby John and I took a drive up Alpine Drive to the end of the road, just out of Tinonee on the Wingham side and were surprised as to how many properties exist along it. With the new sub-division at the start of it on the Wingham side it will be quite populated.
From here we headed down Mondrook Lane, before travelling along Bootawa Dam Road pass the MCC Water Treatment Storage and then back to the Bucketts Way. The countryside is certainly browning off and could do with a decent shower of rain, let us hope it comes soon and that we don't have any bad fires this year.
Term 4 begins on Monday, October 9 and this will be a busy month for students and teachers. Come Friday K, Yr1 and Yr2 will participate in the Possum Magic Excursion and the following Thursday Oct 19 will be the Kinder Orientation and Parent Information session. Later in the month Stage 3 will have their Aussie Bush Camp whilst State 2 Excursion will visit Oakvale Wildlife Park - so some exciting times ahead for all.
