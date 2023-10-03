Here's a glimpse of what the Taree Show looked like in the early 1970s.
For the past two years the Taree Show, along with others across the State and the SydneyRoyal Easter Show, have been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many show societies are planning to return in 2022.
The Manning River Times photographer was regularly tasked to attend social functions and events, and this stunning collection of images is a snapshot of the time.
We have been delving into the Manning River Times photo archives and while every picture tells a story, sometimes the background to that story is lost.
Which is why we are asking our readers to help. Do you recognise a face, a venue, an occasion?
Over the next few weeks we will publish a selections of images from events such as the Manning River Aquatic Festival (remember the children's dress up night), Taree Show, race days, surf carnivals and school functions.
Soak up the nostalgia. Feedback and shared memories are most welcome.
