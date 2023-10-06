A raft of campground upgrades, track improvements and bridge reconstructions are complete across Barrington Tops National Park and Barrington Tops State Conservation Area.
The $1.78 million improvement project provides people exploring the World Heritage-listed Gondwana Rainforests of Barrington Tops with improved access and facilities.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has upgraded two of the area's campgrounds - Polblue campground in Barrington Tops National Park, and Gummi Falls campground in Barrington Tops State Conservation Area.
NPWS has upgraded the Polblue campground amenities block, installed new fireplaces, improved road and pedestrian access and upgraded a number of individual campsites.
Polblue Swamp track has also been improved as part of the upgrade.
The remote Gummi Falls campground is popular amongst fishers and high country trail mountain bike explorers. The campground now has two new amenity blocks, improved road and pedestrian access and the campsites have been upgraded and expanded.
NPWS installed three new, prefabricated concrete and steel bridges along Tubrabucca Road, as the original timber bridges had reached the end of their lifespan.
Tubrabucca Road is an important connection between the Barrington Tops Forest Road and Pheasants Creek Road, for both visitors and fire management.
These works are the latest in a series of upgrades by NPWS within Barrington Tops, including recent improvements to the Rocky Crossing walk, Jerusalem Creek walk, Careys Peak lookout, and the Blue Gum Loop.
According to NSW upper house MP, Emily Suvaal MLC, the upgrades make it easier for a broader range of visitors to enjoy the area while increasing tourism.
"The Barrington Tops area is a bushwalker's paradise, with an excellent walking track network that includes short and easy walks to more difficult overnight hikes," Ms Suvaal said.
"Investing in our Barrington Tops wilderness area is an investment in our community's future.
"By enhancing campgrounds, walking tracks and road access, we not only create a space for nature enthusiasts to experience this unique area, but also boost local tourism and the economy."
For more information contact the local NPWS Gloucester office on 02 6538 5300.
