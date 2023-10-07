New sites at caravan park in Bulahdelah knocked back

A caravan park in Bulahdelah has sought to add more campsites, have developer contribution fees waived and be released from MidCoast Council's water and sewerage requirements.
The application to modify a development consent at 57 Stroud Street (Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort) was knocked back by councillors at the September 2023 ordinary meeting.
The modification asked council to waive $380,219.57 in developer contribution fees.
It also sought to delete the requirements to obtain a certificate of compliance and a certificate of attainment by MidCoast Water Services.
"It is understood that the applicant seeks to delete this condition (certificate of compliance) to waive payment of water and sewer charges," a report tabled at the council meeting said.
The waiver of a certificate of compliance was denied as the development relies on council's water and sewerage structure. The certificate of attainment allows council to inspect all water and sewerage connections to council's infrastructure.
The addition of nine extra campsites was denied as there was insufficient information given.
The report recommended that the modification of the development consent be denied as:
Councillors voted unanimously to refuse the modification to the development consent.
