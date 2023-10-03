TAREE Greyhound Club will race for the last time on the current Kanangra Drive complex on Wednesday (October 4) before construction of a new track begins on Thursday, October 5.
Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive Rob Macaulay was at the track on Tuesday to discuss the project with MidCoast mayor, Claire Pontin and Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson.
Construction of the new track was first announced in early 2021.
"The work is supposed to take 97 calendar days, so I hope that is the case, although we could do with a bit of rain. If there's a few rain delays then we'll cop that,'' Mr Macaulay said.
He said total cost will be around $4.5 million.
Mr Macaulay said there are initial plans to conduct two TAB meetings a week at the new track.
"We'll see how it fits into the schedule, but the point of this is to amalgamate Mid North Coast greyhound racing into one venue. Kempsey's track will be used for trials while Wauchope can still have trials and non-TAB racing.''
Mr Macaulay said there are no plans for the three Mid North Coast clubs - Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey - to merge, as was first announced.
"They will still be their own clubs, but they will conduct TAB meetings at this track,'' he said.
"We're not amalgamating or abolishing clubs - they will just have their meetings at a single track.''
Mr Macaulay said there will be two fulltime staff employed to run the meetings.
He explained that the work will entail widening the current track.
"That will add about 60 metres to the perimeter of the track and of course it will be a loam surface,'' he said.
The current track is grass and while Mr Macaulay said it 'looks magnificent' he added the reality is that grass tracks just can't handle the amount of racing planned for the new complex.
"The wear on it is just too much,'' he said.
"There's no way you can do 52 race meetings a year on a grass track.''
He said the design of the new track will be similar to Grafton, which is rated as one of the safest tracks in the country and added the development is an obvious boost to the industry in this area.
"There's a very high density of greyhounds on the Mid North Coast,'' he said.
"There's a lot of participants and a lot of people looking forward to a new flash safe track.''
