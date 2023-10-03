Manning River Times
$4.5 million redevelopment of Taree Greyhound Club's Kanangra Drive track

By Mick McDonald
Updated October 4 2023 - 8:46am, first published October 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Jessica Savage, Club President Des McGeachie, Rob MacAulay CEO GRNSW, Claire Pontin, Tanya Thompson and Track Manager Peter Cassar
TAREE Greyhound Club will race for the last time on the current Kanangra Drive complex on Wednesday (October 4) before construction of a new track begins on Thursday, October 5.

