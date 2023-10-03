The October long weekend's 26th Professionals Forster Weekend of Surf was yet another outstanding occasion in the event's history.
Convenor, Beth Lee from the Forster Surf Club, said there were 38 surf clubs in attendance from along the length of the NSW coastline. The clubs entered 380 competitors in the Ironman and more than 600 in other carnival events.
According to visiting and local club officials, it was competitors, especially the juniors, who were 'pumped' to start the surf sport season on Saturday, but on Sunday it was the surf itself which 'pumped'.
Saturday morning greeted the surf athletes with a benign warm day, gentle breeze and surf of less than half a metre. In contrast, Sunday delivered challenging conditions with large surf and choppy water.
The opening Sunday event was the boys and girls under nines ocean swims, the youngest age for surf sport competitions. For all these children, this was their first water event under carnival conditions, although many had competed in beach events the previous day.
There was an army of orange clad Water Safety Officers who accompanied the debutantes in the rough conditions in which only a few did not complete the course. The youngster and parents were elated to have seen success in conquering the challenge.
From Black Head Surf Club, the reigning Lower North Coast Branch surf sports champions, a team of 23 competitors faced the starters.
According to team manager, Sandy Kippax, club members had trained hard over winter and were excited to commence the surf competition season. She also said that the Black Head club, in winning the iconic march past scoring twice as many points as the second placed club, was no fluke as the team had also trained for this event.
Fresh from an outstanding 2022-2023 surf sport season, Black Head officials were looking to continue successes which saw Bronte Kippax, Ella Pegrum and twin Ash Pegrum, win the NSW Under 13 female board relay title and being placed fifth among older competitors in the 2023 Under 14 Australian Surf Life Saving Championships, 'The Aussies', at Scarborough in Western Australia.
This trio combined with club mate Miley Cox on Saturday to take out the 4x70m under 15 mixed relay event and, in doing so, were thrilled to beat teams consisting of four boys.
Miley Cox also had success in this year's 'Aussies' by making the semi-final in all her events.
Visitors from Umina Surf Club brought a team of 35 competitors.
"We have been coming to Forster for the season starter for over 20 years," team manager, Alli Hoyland said.
"We look forward to the competition, the caravan parks accommodation, and the opportunity to bond as a club. As you can hear, our very vocal juniors are especially keen to be here and to support our competitors in the water and on the sand."
With many of the Forster club officials on active duty running the event, it was a Forster mum, Mandy Brooks who said, "We are proud of our 26-year history of running this event. We are also proud of our achievement in securing funding for our magnificent new club house which will be completed in time for the 27th Professionals Weekend of Surf next year."
With the construction of the new Forster surf club, there were changes and challenges for this year.
The team managers' meeting was moved to the Forster Bowling Club, the surf club's major sponsor, on Friday night, and the carnival was run from sheds adjacent to the new building site and from the Lions Lookout at the base of Pilots Hill. Electricity had to be accessed from portable generators.
The major challenge arose as Sunday's surf conditions deteriorated to the point where carnival officials, including referee Bernadette Nicholson, made the safety decision to cancel events at 12.30pm.
This decision complicated the determination of age group winners and the overall championship club which was provisionally determined to be the Red Head Surf Club from Newcastle.
The presentation saw both referee Nicholson and convenor Lee acknowledge the outstanding support by officials, especially water safety officers including 2022 SLS NSW Youth State Development participants Ruby O'Leary (Tathra), Sophie Burns (Elouera), Brayden Lee (Forster) and Cooper Sweeney (The Lakes) who have made the Professionals Weekend of Surf an annual opportunity for reunion.
In the absence of Forster club president John Quinn, it was Ron Hartley, chair of the new building sub-committee, who gratefully acknowledged the financial support of event sponsors - The Professionals, Engine Swim, one of the world's leading swimwear brands, Kracka Racing Surfcraft - and the on-the-beach support of Forster Surf Club members and for the assistance of visiting clubs.
For their part, major sponsors, Richard Crowther and Darrell Roche of The Professionals Real Estate Forster, congratulated all participants and officials while making a special welcome to first time competitors. They indicated that their 16-year partnership with the Forster Surf Club in conducting the event will continue into the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.