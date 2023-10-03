Thirty eight surf clubs from along the length of the NSW coastline took part in the 26th Professionals Forster Weekend of Surf.
The clubs entered 380 competitors in the Ironman and more than 600 in other carnival events.
Saturday morning greeted the surf athletes with a benign warm day, gentle breeze and surf of less than half a metre. In contrast, Sunday delivered challenging conditions with large surf and choppy water.
With the construction of the new Forster surf club, there were changes and challenges for this year.
The team managers' meeting was moved to the Forster Bowling Club, the surf club's major sponsor, on Friday night, and the carnival was run from sheds adjacent to the new building site and from the Lions Lookout at the base of Pilots Hill. Electricity had to be accessed from portable generators.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.