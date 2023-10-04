Last weekend's Triples Tournament at Taree West Bowling Club was enjoyed by all, with full greens and happy "punters" all round.
Well done to the eventual winners who were visiting from North Haven Bowling Club, and thanks to all the visiting teams who helped make the day a great success.
The weather was quite hot, but by all accounts quite bearable due to the accompanying breeze.
Special mention to Errol Ruprecht who apparently rustled up a few extra prizes for the end of day raffles etc., and as always, well done to the lads on our Men's Club Committee. There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make these tournament days run smoothly.
For Social Bowls on Wednesdays or Saturdays, or for any bowls info, give bowls organiser Rob Piper a call on 0499 856136. JB
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.