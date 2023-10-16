Peter and Yvette Hugill have combined their considerable talents once again for their forthcoming exhibition at the Manning Regional Galllery titled From the Ground Up.
The show is the ninth joint exhibition from the husband and wife team, featuring Yvette's multifaceted landscape work with Peter's innovative ceramics.
The exhibition's title references the show's subject matter; from the earthy extracts which form the essence of Peter's ceramics, to Yvette's rustic pastoral scenes that draw the eye from delicate grasslands ever upward toward the sky.
Yvette has been exhibiting her work for 40 years, whereas Peter's artistic endeavours only began in earnest following his retirement in 2008.
Of course, having two artists in the family means that inspiration and acquiring materials may occur without warning and at even the most inopportune moments.
"When we go travelling I used to make Peter stop the car so I could take photos, whereas now he stops the car to get dirt off the side of the road," Yvette said.
The exhibition represents about 18 months' work and is the first time in five years the Hugills have exhibited together.
For From the Ground Up, Yvette will be showing 58 works, of which about 30 portray local scenes, many of them from Gloucester, with others depicting views of the Manning River from Wingham, along with a number featuring locations around Old Bar.
"I've got some oils, a lot of acrylics and pastels, and there's just a big variety," Yvette said.
"And I've got a little selection of still life pieces and they're the pieces where Peter's thrown a few vessels for me to decorate."
The result of these joint works is something akin to a meta experience, with a pottery pieces coupled with still life paintings depicting that particular piece, creating a negative feedback loop of shared artistic vision.
For the exhibition, Peter will be presenting about 150 pieces, of which some will be displayed as sets.
His connection with the work goes beyond merely the aesthetics of his creations, with the former engineer relating his interest in all facets of process. Such as the experimentation with creating his own glazes, even using the wood ash from their home's fireplace in his recipes.
"With pottery, I do like the mechanics of it. The throwing and the making of clay bodies - that sort of thing - whereas some people just like the decorating side of things," Peter said.
The couple both enjoy dedicated work spaces at their home, with Yvette occupying a studio while Peter creates within the more spartan surrounds of a shed. Regardless of the environment, they both encourage artists pursuing their personal vision to work whenever and wherever is available to them.
"I've been lucky I've had this studio, but even when we were first married I just painted at the kitchen table," Yvette said.
"If you want to paint you don't say, 'oh, I'll wait until I get my studio' - you just make the space."
From the Ground Up will be on display at the Manning Regional Art Gallery from October 19 to December 3.
