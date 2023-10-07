The Passenger Vehicle Market is down by 661 vehicle sales (-3.3 per cent) over the same month last year; the Sports Utility Market is up by 13,742 vehicle sales (28.3 per cent); the Light Commercial Market is up by 1,559 vehicle sales (6.9 per cent) and the Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market is up by 70 vehicle sales (1.7 per cent) versus August 2022.