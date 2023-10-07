VFacts sales for August 2023.
The August 2023 market of 109,966 new vehicle sales is an increase of 14,710 vehicle sales or 15.4 per cent against August 2022 (95,256). There were 26.8 selling days in both August 2023 and August 2022 and this resulted in an increase of 548.9 vehicle sales per day.
The Passenger Vehicle Market is down by 661 vehicle sales (-3.3 per cent) over the same month last year; the Sports Utility Market is up by 13,742 vehicle sales (28.3 per cent); the Light Commercial Market is up by 1,559 vehicle sales (6.9 per cent) and the Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market is up by 70 vehicle sales (1.7 per cent) versus August 2022.
Toyota was market leader in August, followed by Mazda and Ford. Toyota led Mazda with a margin of 13,863 vehicle
Standings, Marque, Volume and Share Volume
August 2023 YTD
1 Toyota - 133,747 - 17.0 per cent
2 Mazda - 67,189 - 8.5 per cent
3 Ford - 53,189 - 6.7 per cent
4 Kia - 51,820 - 6.6 per cent
5 Hyundai - 50,741 - 6.4 per cent
6 Mitsubishi - 39,953 - 5.1 per cent
7 MG - 37,407 - 4.7 per cent
8 Tesla - 32,820 - 4.2 per cent
9 Subaru - 30,761 - 3.9 per cent
10 Isuzu Ute - 28,409 - 3.6 per cent
Best selling vehicle in August was the Toyota HiLux with 5762 hitting the road.
