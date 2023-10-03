The Old Bar Beach Festival kicked off last Friday with the sideshow rides and attractions in full swing and doing a roaring trade.
Then on Saturday, the cars rolled in to Old Bar almost bumper to bumper with parking at a premium. The weather was pleasantly warm and sunny on Saturday. Warm to hot on Sunday.
Spokesman for the organisers, Mark Searles, reported that the Saturday crowd was the biggest ever with the Sunday crowd also being extremely healthy.
The ever popular Kombi parade on the Saturday afternoon brought the residents to their front yards to see.
The fireworks, aerobatics display by Paul Bennett and the almost non-stop live music ensured that patrons more than got their $2 worth.
The result? Happy patrons, happy stall holders and happy organisers.
Commencing Friday, October 13, the Seaside Classic begins with the senior events first, singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
Entries close next Monday, October 9. Contact Richard Ellison on 0409 546-988 or oldbartc@outlook.com.
The junior Seaside Classic will occur the following weekend, October 20 to 22. Many events make up this section, graded by age, singles and doubles and a parent and child double. Entries close Monday October 16; contact Ellise on 0411 476-063 or oldbartc@outlook.com.
