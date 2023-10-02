Manning River Times
Taree woman taking part in Great Cycle Challenge

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
Leigh King's daughter (right) had her cut and made into a wig for Ruby (left). Picture supplied.
Every year thousands of Australians take part in the Great Cycle Challenge to raise vital funds for cancer research - including Leigh King from Taree who has a very personal reason for riding - an eight-year-old close friend with cancer.

