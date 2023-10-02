Every year thousands of Australians take part in the Great Cycle Challenge to raise vital funds for cancer research - including Leigh King from Taree who has a very personal reason for riding - an eight-year-old close friend with cancer.
This is Leigh's first time taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge and she was inspired by a little girl named Ruby, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2021.
"I have known the whole Walker family since I was little," Leigh said.
"Now all these years later, Ruby's parents Craig and Laurie are our best friends, and we are able to watch our kids grow up together just like cousins. We are so lucky to have them all grow up together like one big extended family.
"It is so hard to feel so helpless - to not be able to fix this for your friends. It is the worst thing you could ever imagine happening to someone.''
Leigh's daughter, who is close to Ruby, cut all her hair and had the hair turned into a wig for her.
"Ruby was having a really tough time about losing her hair so it was really special that my daughter could do that for her," Leigh said.
"My way of helping is the ride. I have chronic disease, so I haven't ridden a bike in 20 years - but I figure if Ruby can get up and go through this then I can ride 500 kilometres. I really want to push my boundaries.
"Her parents were very emotional about me doing this - but they've been through such a horrendous time. It really takes a toll on the whole family - but if anyone can beat this, then it's Ruby she's so cheeky and so headstrong.''
This year the Children's Medical Research Institute is calling on Australians to sign up, choose how many kilometres they'd like to do throughout the month of October and ride in honour of Emily. Find out more at greatcyclechallenge.com.au.
You can sponsor Leigh to raise money for the CMRI at greatcyclechallenge.com.au/riders/LeighKing.
The Great Cycle Challenge is a major fundraiser for the work done at Children's Medical Research Institute in Westmead. Since 2013 riders have raised more than $38 million to help scientists work on a personalised approach to cancer diagnosis and treatment.
