Manning River Times
Home/News

Manning Great Lakes police honour fallen comrades

By Staff Reporters
September 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police officers of the Manning Great Lakes Police District and their families came together in Tuncurry to mark National Police Remembrance Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.