Manning Great Lakes police honour fallen comrades

Police officers of the Manning Great Lakes Police District and their families came together in Tuncurry to mark National Police Remembrance Day.
The service was held on Friday, September 29 at the Forster-Tuncurry Seventh Day Adventist Church, and was just one of many services held across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands.
National Police Remembrance Day remembers and honours fallen officers whose lives were tragically cut short while performing their duties as a police officer.
Acting Police Commissioner Hudson said today's ceremonies are an important day for police across Australia and the Pacific region.
"Each year on September 29, we pause to remember these officers for their courage and selfless dedication to protecting the community," Acting Commissioner Hudson said.
"We also pay our respects to the families, friends and colleagues left behind, who will forever mourn the loss of their loved one.
"Their sacrifice will never be forgotten."
Premier Minns said National Police Remembrance Day is a reminder to the entire community of the dangers police officers face every day.
"We owe these men and women a great debt of gratitude and we pay tribute to all the officers we have lost."
"Today is not only about honouring the officers who have died but also showing our support to all serving officers. We thank you for your commitment to serve our community," Mr Minns said.
