Darcy Elbourne is back on the bike and taking part in the 2023 Great Cycle Challenge to raise money in support of research and better treatments for childhood cancer.
Back in the saddle for what will be his fifth year of the annual fundraiser, Darcy is looking to add to the more than $6000 he has already raised since 2019.
Again setting a goal of riding 1000 kilometres for the month of October, the jovial 72-year-old is quick to play down his accomplishments.
"I'm up again this year and the mind is willing but I don't know how the body is going," Darcy said jokingly.
Himself a cancer survivor, Darcy is committed to the cause given the charity's focus on helping youngsters facing a life threatening disease at a time when their own lives have barely begun. It's an incentive that keeps him coming back each year and has seen him peddle more than 3000 kilometres to help those in need.
"I feel so much for the young people. You're motivated by the suffering of the young people that should be enjoying their lives, not suffering from bloody cancer."
The Great Cycle Challenge began in 2013 and in the past decade, has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in Australia.
It has raised more than $38 million in support of the Children's Medical Research Institute to help continue the institute's work into the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and finding a cure for childhood cancer.
Five years into remission and with an "all clear" provided by his specialist in June this year, Darcy is hoping to build on his 2022 performance - a ride that saw him achieve 1000 kilometres for the second year running and almost triple his fundraising from the previous year.
"I beat my 1000 kilometres last year so I'm thinking I better try a bit harder this year," Darcy said.
"You set yourself a goal and it's like a mind game because you're riding against yourself and the kilometres; the hardest part is getting up every day to go riding again.
"But the rewarding part is knowing that I'm doing something that can contribute to research into finding a cure for cancer."
Help Darcy with his fundraising goal HERE.
