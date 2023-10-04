Manning River Times
Great Cycle Challenge fundraiser for cancer research and treatment

By Rick Kernick
October 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Darcy Elbourne is back on the bike and taking part in the 2023 Great Cycle Challenge to raise money in support of research and better treatments for childhood cancer.

