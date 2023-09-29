Manning River Times
Wingham's James Johnston drops debut album 'Raised Like That'

By Staff Reporters
September 29 2023 - 1:00pm
James Johnston has released his debut album 'Raised Like That'. Picture supplied.
Wingham-born James Johnston has released his much anticipated debut album, Raised Like That.

