Wingham-born James Johnston has released his much anticipated debut album, Raised Like That.
The album contains a body of work featuring 20 tracks, nearly half of which are inspired by the locality of Wingham and his life growing up near the country town. The album was released on Friday, September 29, 2023.
When James released his debut single Raised Like That two years ago, he never could have anticipated the whirlwind that followed.
Six #1 airplay hits, 54.5 million global streams and two Golden Guitars later, James is easily Australia's most exciting Country Music artist. This week the song that started it all has just been certified ARIA platinum.
The debut album contains moments that revel in joy and nostalgia, yet dares to dwell on the real hardship and adversity that faces so many people living in the country and on the land.
There's anthems that will fill dancefloors and raise hands in the air, and quiet stories of empowerment, hardship and love that will bring tears to knowing eyes.
"I wanted to share songs about the good but also the often less talked about side of country life," James said.
"When it's all said and done, I hope this album makes you feel proud of where you call home.
"Music has forever been the way I can express myself in the most honest way possible. I've always loved albums that allow the listener to truly get to know an artist.
"Raised Like That is that for me."
James called on his mates and longtime collaborators to realise his vision for the album.
Nashville-based hit-maker, Justin Wantz racks up production credits on a mammoth 17 tracks, alongside Australia's Gavin Carfoot and Liam Quinn, while Ilya Toshinskiy steps in to produce the rousing, We Grew Up On.
While nine of the debut's tracks were penned by Johnston alone, he shares songwriting duties with the other 11, with long-time collaborator Nolan Wynn, producers Michael DeLorenzis and Michael Paynter, and fellow artists Kaylee Bell, Jared Porter, Melanie Dyer, and Zac and George, among others. The empowering, A Country Girl Can, even credits Johnston's wife, Taliarose Johnston.
