MidCoast Council draft Destination Management Plan on exhibition

By Staff Reporters
October 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Destination Barrington Coast is a successful tourism brand. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council continues to build on its tourism brand by releasing a new draft Destination Management Plan and inviting feedback on the document while on public exhibition.

