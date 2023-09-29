THE Dot Watman Memorial Day returned to Taree women's golf calendar for the first time in four frustrating years.
"Dot was a great supporter of Taree women's golf and was always happy to help out,'' club captain Cindy Googh said.
"She was the number one option when it came to supplying, organising and arranging flowers for our open days or presentation nights. I'd say 99 per cent of the time the flowers were from her own garden.''
However, the memorial day hasn't been played for the past four years due to COVID or wet weather.
Donna Warren won division one with 39 points with Margaret Wynter (41) successful in division two and Esther Bradley (Harrington Waters, 36) taking out division three.
Christine George with 37 points was runner up in division one; Marg Pryor (35) runner up in division two and Margaret Hinton (35) in division three,
NTPs on the 2nd went to D Warren, S Pitman, M Lock, 4th B Heagney, N Nupier, E Bradley, 7th S Pitman and 10th S Bell, M Wynter, L Burke.
The day was sponsored by Geoff Watman.
Winsome Stitt was the winner of the nine hole stableford on Friday, September 22 with 19 points from Fay Eakin on 18.
Judy Hoppe took out last Saturday's (September 23) 18 hole stableford sponsored by Sue Bell with 42 points with Lyn Burke runner up on 39, countback from Marg Pryor.
