Getting covered in lots of mud seems to be what most of the Cub Scouts from the Mid Coast heading off to NSW Cuboree 2023 are looking forward to.
"I don't usually like to get dirty, but it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. So I'm just gonna go all in and have fun," said 11-year-old Dominic Kleynhans from the 1st Wingham Scout Group.
Eight-year-old Skye Nott from Taree Scout Group and 11-year-old Lachlan Tucker from 1st Foster Tuncurry Scout Group also said they were most excited to take on the muddy "Challenge Valley" obstacle course.
Lachlan said he was also excited about the food. He should know whether food is worth getting excited about - this is his second Cuboree, his first being in Maitland last year.
The week-long gathering of Cub Scouts from across NSW provides a plethora of outdoor activities for attendees at Cataract Scout Park in Appin, Sydney.
The kids will spend the week taking part in archery, caving, orienteering, rock climbing, abseiling, giant swing, water slide, flying fox, high ropes and more.
"Our aim is to provide educational and adventurous activities for the youth, including leadership skills, resilience, empowerment, knowledge, risk, and courage to try new things, in order to build their self confidence and their ability to be a sustainable citizen within our society," explained Ruth Glanville, group leader, 1st Wingham Scout Group.
Cuboree is for Cub Scouts aged eight to 11 years old.
This is the seventh NSW Cuboree, and this year the theme is "Explore the World".
