PBM Hardrock 6 hour mountain bike race will be held at Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 6 2023 - 4:00am
Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park might be a bit dusty, but the track has been manicured and it is in really good shape, organisers say. File picture
MANNING-Great Lakes Tip Riders expect a field of between 150 and 200 to contest the club's marquee event, the PBM Hardrock 6 hour mountain bike race on Sunday in the Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park.

