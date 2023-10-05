MANNING-Great Lakes Tip Riders expect a field of between 150 and 200 to contest the club's marquee event, the PBM Hardrock 6 hour mountain bike race on Sunday in the Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park.
"It's hard to put a number on it, because riders can enter right up to the day,'' event coordinator Bruce Pain said.
"We're expecting riders from the South Coast, Sydney, Newcastle, inland and up the North Coast.''
The Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Park is regarded by the wider mountain biking community as one of the best trail network systems on the east coast of Australia and this is a further attraction for riders.
Racing will be conducted on a shorter, 7.5km track this year.
"The forest is being logged, so we don't want to go too far afield,'' Bruce explained.
:"And this way it gets riders coming through the event centre more often, so it will add to the atmosphere. There'll be riders coming and going all the time - the fast riders be doing 25 minutes for a lap and possibly faster.''
Bruce said the trails will be dry - in complete contrast to 2022 when ongoing rain forced organisers to twice postpone the event. Last year was also the first time the 6 hour was held due to the pandemic.
"It might be a bit dusty, but the track has been manicured and it is in really good shape,'' Bruce said.
Racing will be underway from 9am and finishes at 3pm. Riders have to finish their last lap by the 3pm cutoff for it to count.
World champion Jason English has been a regular starter in the race since its inception although at the time of writing it isn't known if he will be racing on Sunday.
There'll be a strong representative of tip riders members in the event, with Dean Brame, who won the three-race series conducted by the club earlier this year along with Charlie Kennett being the main contenders.
Registrations will be taken at 5.30 on the Saturday at Club West.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.