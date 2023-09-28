SYDNEY Sixers live wire Maitlan Brown from Wingham is set to remain in magenta until at least the end of Weber WBBL|11 cricket season, extending her stay with the club for an additional two years.
Already committed for the summer ahead in WBBL|09, Brown has notched 81 appearances in the competition to date, with 64 wickets and 404 runs to her name.
The 26-year-old's extension comes on the back of a championship win with the Southern Brave in The Hundred in England earlier this month, with Brown lifting the trophy alongside Sixers head coach Charlotte Edwards and newly acquired platinum draft pick, Chloe Tryon.
One of the competition's most entertaining stars, Brown set the season opener alight last summer, smashing the winning runs against the Brisbane Heat in Mackay.
Requiring five runs from the final two deliveries of the match, Brown sent the first one over the rope, sending the Sixers' dugout into pandemonium.
Already signed for the summer ahead, looking elsewhere post-season was never an option Brown said.
"I'm really excited about the next three years in magenta. It's such a great club and I'm really looking forward to being a part of it for as long as I can.
"We've got such a great fan base and I also just love the group of girls and the coaching staff and support staff.''
Head of Sydney Sixers, Rachael Haynes said securing the all-rounder long-term was a priority for the club.
"Maitlan is one of the most exciting players in the country at the moment. She's an all-round player who contributes with both bat and ball, but she's also an important part of the club's culture and someone who our fans love to watch, and her teammates love to have around.
"We already had Maitlan secured for the upcoming season, but to see her locked in for an additional two years is a huge win for the club, and for Sixers fans."
The Sixers will officially kick off the Weber WBBL|09 summer, taking on the Melbourne Stars on Thursday, October 19 at North Sydney Oval.
