Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitlan Brown re-signs with the Sydney Sixers

By Staff Reporters
September 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham's Maitlan Brown will be staying with the Sydney Sixers for at least two more years.
Wingham's Maitlan Brown will be staying with the Sydney Sixers for at least two more years.

SYDNEY Sixers live wire Maitlan Brown from Wingham is set to remain in magenta until at least the end of Weber WBBL|11 cricket season, extending her stay with the club for an additional two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.