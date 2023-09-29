THE NSW Fishing Clubs Association will hold the Garry Chapman Memorial Deep Sea competition at Crowdy Head this weekend.
A number of notable fishers have already arrived at Harrington to do a few trips and to find schools of fish in preparation for the competition.
Heath Warnecke, Kevin Buchan, Grant Lugg and Les Proctor are some of the better performed anglers here along with some of the North Sydney division boys.
Anyone wanting to see the variety of fish can witness the weigh-ins on Saturday at 1.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm at the public reserve just across from the boat ramp at Crowdy Head.
Meanwhile, on the Manning fishing scene, outside anglers have boated snapper, trag, pearl perch, flathead and bonito.
No boats have gone out wide because of the fast current that makes bottom bashing in 200 metres of water too difficult.
Perhaps the current will slow by the weekend in time for the Chapman Memorial.
On the beaches tailor and salmon have been taken from the northern end of Crowdy and bream caught from the southern end of Crowdy and also Harrington beaches.
The spit and Harrington beach near the sea wall are producing heaps of undersized mulloway on worms.
The occasional fish of 5kgs can still be bagged.
Flathead, bream and luderick are the main species caught in the river. The best luderick are taken at night on yabbies.
