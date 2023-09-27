Manning River Times
Gloucester's Tayla Predebon to play for Newcastle Knights in NRLW grand final on Sunday

By Mick McDonald
September 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Tayla Predebon celebrates after scoring a try for the Knights against Cronulla this season. She'll line up in her third successive NRLW grand final this Sunday. Photo Newcastle Herald
GLOUCESTER'S Tayla Predebon will be aiming for her third successive NRLW premiership on Sunday when she lines up for Newcastle Knights in the grand final against the Gold Coast Titans at Accor Stadium.

