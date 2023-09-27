GLOUCESTER'S Tayla Predebon will be aiming for her third successive NRLW premiership on Sunday when she lines up for Newcastle Knights in the grand final against the Gold Coast Titans at Accor Stadium.
The 22-year-old prop was a member of the Sydney Roosters premier team of 2021 (although the grand final was played in early 2022 due to COVID). She then moved to the Knights and played in last season's upset victory over Parramatta in the decider.
"This is my third NRLW season and I've been lucky enough to make the grand final each time,'' Predebon said.
The Knights beat Gold Coast in the round game - although Predebon concedes she doesn't remember too much about the match.
"They all tend to blend into one,'' she said with a laugh.
The Knights have eight players backing up from last season's success and Predebon thinks this will be crucial.
"I think the experience is more important for the week leading into the match,'' she said.
"It's different, there's more media and you need to do that little bit extra. Having been there before really helps with that side of it.''
She said there's plenty of self-belief in the Newcastle camp.
"We have the side to win,'' she said. "We just keep turning up for each other.''
Predebon isn't sure if the Knights will start favourites.
"I think we've been doubted pretty much all year, which is what we love, we're happy to be underdogs,'' she said.
"We have a really good culture at the club and we're really excited to go back-to-back.''
Predebon has been satisfied with her own form this year.
"But I'd still like to bring out that X-factor performance,'' she said.
"Hopefully I can do that this weekend.''
Predebon wants to be a Knight for life.
"I'm happy here and obviously have family close by in Gloucester,'' she said.
"It's one big family here and I love it.''
Predebon said she was always sure the Knights would be contenders despite losing players from the 2022 squad.
"We just keep turning up no matter what the circumstances,'' she said.
"There's been a lot of talk about the players who have left us, but that's never fazed us. We had full confidence that the girls who came into the squad would be able to do the job.''
Predebon said the support the team enjoys from the Newcastle community is "absolutely amazing."
The Knights downed Brisbane in Sunday's semi-final in Newcastle in front of a record crowd for a stand-alone NRLW match of 12,689.
"We're so grateful we get that community buy-in,'' she said.
"They're basically another player out there for us when they get that chant going.''
She also enjoys plenty of support from Gloucester.
"I've run into so many people from Gloucester at our club games this year,'' she said.
"Honestly, it really hits my heart strings when I see some locals there cheering me on. For them to be able to see me on the big stage and come and support me is just amazing.
"I'm sure there'll be a few there on Sunday as well and I want to do well for them.''
Predebon has been a regular in NSW Country sides for the past couple of years and admits it's a 'goal' to go higher up the representative totem pole.
"I will always have aspirations to play at the higher level,'' she said.
"But I have one job to do at the club this week and that's what I'm concentrating on at the moment.''
For the record Predebon thinks Penrith will be the first club in 40 years to win three successive titles by downing Brisbane in the NRL decider.
"I'm backing Penrith, I think they're a similar side to us in the way that they just keep turning up,'' she said.
