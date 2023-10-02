Manning River Times
Council

The invasive plant is a large tree that aggressively invades moist gullies, open woodlands, rainforest margins, and vegetation near waterways.

Updated October 2 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Cinnamomum camphora
MidCoast Council is calling on residents to help manage camphor laurel trees.

Local News

