THE Mid North Coast senior and junior cricket councils have merged.
This was finalised at a meeting this month. One council will now be responsible for cricket at a senior and junior level on the Mid North Coast. The council area covers the Manning, Hastings and Macleay associations.
Delegates voted unanimously to support the amalgamation. Work on the process started two years ago
The amalgamated management committee has started planning for the 2023/24 season. Newly appointed MNC competition coordinator, David Horseman, will undertake all administrative and operational functions, relying heavily on volunteers to provide direction and advice, according to a press release.
Council chairman Paul Dilley from Port Macquarie thanked delegates from the combined junior and senior councils for their patience and understanding throughout the process.
He is looking forward to volunteers from across the Mid North Coast area working together in a more integrated and open manner, in partnership with Country Cricket NSW.
"We are no longer separate entities and we welcome a brighter future for all for cricket on the Mid North Coast,'' Mr Dilley said.
Manning Cricket Association president Steve Campbell said the amalgamation will streamline administration of the game at a senior and junior level.
Mr Campbell said previously the Manning senior and junior councils are also looking at a merger, although he admits this won't happen in the immediate future.
