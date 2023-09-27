Rainbow Flat Rural Fire Service (RFS) held one of its most successful Get Ready Weekends since the annual event was first introduced.
A steady stream of residents visited the site throughout the day, seeking advice and inspecting the new shed - replaced after the original was destroying during the Black Summer Bushfires - and fire fighting equipment, while volunteers put much of the equipment through their paces.
"We have a lot of new residents in the area who are not sure what to do in an emergency," deputy captain, Robyn King said.
Visitors were advised how to prepare for a bushfire, how to use the Fires Near Me app, and how to read the new fire danger rating signs, Robyn said.
"It was a great day; we were more than happy with the day.
With 12 RFS volunteers helping out, residents were given in-depth talks and demonstrations.
"We didn't just want to rush everything through."
A number of people took home static water supply signs, which can be placed on the front gate to indicate the property has a supply of water, either a swimming pool or dam, Robyn said.
"These signs are very useful in an emergency," she said.
The event also provided the team the opportunity to appeal for additional volunteers, including juniors (14-18).
Following the 2018 fires the RFS was flooded with inquiries and pledges from members of the community keen to become volunteers.
"But most of those failed to follow-up."
Robyn believed people's busy lives, and full-time employment, and an aging population meant many couldn't commit to joining the service.
"The brigade pager can go off at any time."
However, the invitation is always open for volunteers.
