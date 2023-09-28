LATRELL Mitchell's junior club, Taree Red Rovers will benefit from his win in the Ken Stephen Medal, announced during the Dally M Award night in Sydney this week.
The Ken Stephen Medal which is decided by votes from fans, recognises the community work and impact a player has in each given season.
The winner receives $2500, shared by their junior club and nominated charity. In Mitchell's case this will be Taree Red Rovers and Souths Cares.
Mitchell's passion for a wide range of initiatives, including his focus on Indigenous communities, regional NSW, mental health and grassroots was recognised with this award.
Meanwhile, South Taree will be strongly represented in the Koori Rugby League Knockout to be played on the Central Coast this weekend.
Souths will have two men's sides, one women's and an under 15s boys team.
Long-term mentor Shane Glass will again be in charge of the No 1 men's side.
"We've been getting good numbers at training so we should go pretty well, everyone is keen,'' Glass said.
"We started training about two months ago.''
He said a number of players with local connections will be lining up in both men's sides, even if they no longer live in this area.
"We have a couple of boys coming from Coffs Harbour, others from Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Newcastle,'' Glass explained.
However, South Sydney star Shaq Mitchell has been forced to miss the match.
He'll be playing for another Souths - South Sydney, in the NRL State Championship final against Brisbane Tigers on Sunday as part of the NRL grand final program. He was a member of South's winning NSW Cup grand final team last weekend.
"Shaq wanted to play for us, but unfortunately he's out now,'' Glass said.
Souths No 1 side will have an early start to the knockout. They're drawn to play Bokhara Booglies from the Goodooga area at 9am today.
Richard Donovan will coach the No 2 side. They'll be in the main younger players, some having their first experience in the knockout.
They have a tough assignment first up when they tackle the highly rated Newcastle Yowies.
Glass said South Taree Women, to be coached by Meryn Brown, are expected to field a formidable side.
Parramatta NRLW star Monique Donovan, a proud Biripi/Dunghutti woman, is an expected starter. In a further boost, the side gets a saloon passage through to the second round as they have the bye in the opening round.
"They're mostly local players and a lot of them have had some experience playing the Mid North Coast women's league competition this year,'' Glass said.
"They should go alright.''
Daniel French will have charge of the under 15s.
While the draw has been done earlier than other years, Glass said nothing else has changed with the knockout. There's no second chances.
"Once you lose, you're out,'' Glass said.
