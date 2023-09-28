Manning River Timessport
Latrell's medal win while South Taree heads to Koori Knockout

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 29 2023 - 8:00am
Taree's Latrell Mitchell is the recipient of the Ken Stephen Medal.
LATRELL Mitchell's junior club, Taree Red Rovers will benefit from his win in the Ken Stephen Medal, announced during the Dally M Award night in Sydney this week.

