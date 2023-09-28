Historical Society
The Tinonee Museum continues to operate three days a week and on Saturday afternoons.
Recently the museum received a visit from relatives who had travelled from WA to research the Tilney family, who were earlier pioneers who lived in Mondrook, Tinonee and Taree. They spent a few days in the area staying in local accommodation as they did their research.
The Historical Society has recently submitted applications for grant funding through Museum and Galleries NSW and which, if successful, will help to conserve, preserve and store important items.
Members Sue and husband Peter Langdown attended the recent New Journeys Broad Horizon official launch and exhibition held at Port Macquarie's historic St Thomas's Anglican Church, a well known landmark dating back to early settlement and convict times. Thanks to Sue who had put together a significant statement on "The Gollan Trunks" which had come out from Scotland and are held by Tinonee Museum.
Plans are in hand for the society's next garage sale which will take place at the Museum on Saturday, October 14 - Voice to Parliament Referendum voting day. Assorted goods along with a raffle and cold drinks will be on sale.
School holidays
Students and teachers are now on their spring holiday break and the weather is being kind, but we could all do with a drop of rain to freshen up the ground and help with the gardens.
Once it is back to term four, the P&C will be busy organising their various fundraising events. All too soon it will be the end of term four and the 2023 end of year presentation usually held at The MEC.
The weather is great for those taking part in the Learn to Swim program and it is hoped it will be a great benefit to all.
Football presentations
It was a busy time for Wingham Services Memorial Services Club this last weekend when they were the venue for two major functions.
On Friday evening they hosted the Group 3 Rugby League end of season dinner and presentation. This was then followed by Wingham Tigers presentation evening on Saturday night. Both functions were well attended, with a full house for the Wingham Club's evening.
Congratulations to the organisers of both evenings and the behaviour of those in attendance was to be complimented.
There were a number of outstanding players who took out the various awards, not only for the men's competition but also for the ladies tag and league divisions.
A good time was had by all and the Wingham Club evening concluded with a disco for all the young ones to "let their hair down".
Golden wedding anniversary
Congratulations go out to my cousin Helen (nee Williams) and husband Jeff Cox of Krambach who celebrate their 50th golden wedding anniversary on Friday September, 29.
Helen and Jeff were married at St John's Anglican Church, Taree and I along with Jeff's sister Gai , were the bridesmaids for the special occasion.
The young couple lived some years in Sydney before returning to the Krambach area where they now live and enjoy raising cattle.
Hope your special day is all you wish for and best wishes from your many relatives and friends both locally and state wide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.