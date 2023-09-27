Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dot Schultz of Taree celebrates her 100th birthday`

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
September 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dot Shultz with her sons Wayne and Mal on her 100th birthday. Picture by Julia Driscoll.
Dot Shultz with her sons Wayne and Mal on her 100th birthday. Picture by Julia Driscoll.

As Dot Schultz thanked all attending her 100th birthday celebration for coming and said it was lovely to see them all there, she added, "maybe I can come to all your birthdays!"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.