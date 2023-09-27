As Dot Schultz thanked all attending her 100th birthday celebration for coming and said it was lovely to see them all there, she added, "maybe I can come to all your birthdays!"
Dot celebrated her special milestone with family, and staff and residents at her home, Bishop Tyrell Place in Taree, with a party put on by the aged care facility.
Manager Jane Shearman opened the party with a speech, talking of celebrating Dot's "100 years of precious memories and precious life."
Dot has lived in the Manning Valley her entire life. She lived at Taree Estate in her younger years, later moving to town.
Through the war years, while her husband was on service overseas, Dot worked doing the milk run with her sister.
"They made their own uniforms and they would carry the cans to all the shops and the hospital," Dot's son, Mal Shultz, said.
In 1946, Dot married her beloved while he was on leave, and a couple of days later he went back to the army in New Guinea, and Dot waited for his return patiently.
For the three years her love was away, she wrote him a letter every single day.
The family had several and varied businesses throughout the couple's life. The first was following the war, in Wingham in the building that now houses Bent on Food on Isabella Street. Their two sons, Mal and Wayne, were born while the family lived in Wingham.
"They had that shop for many, many years," Mal said.
After that, they moved to Taree and opened a delicatessen/milk bar called Taree Provisions Centre, where Raw Sugar now is.
When Valley Fair shopping centre opened, Mr Shultz opened a new shop there, while Dot opened her own florist.
When Mal, Wayne and their father opened their own real estate business, they moved from Taree to Forster. Sadly, Dot's husband died at 67 years of age.
"She loved living in Forster," Mal said.
As a child, Dot had piano lessons. At the age of 40, while in Forster, Dot sought out a music teacher with the aim of learning to read music. She bought herself an electric organ. After moving to Old Bar she learnt organ through Richard Cook.
In her 90th year, Dot competed in her first eisteddfod, in a field of young organists. She competed in the eisteddfod again for a second year running.
"She was very tenacious," Mal said.
And resilient. Before her 70s, Dot was diagnosed with cancer and given three months to live and was told to get her affairs in order.
"Which we did," Mal said. "All the recipes, saucepans and knitting patterns were given away to her sister."
However, the family found a surgeon in Newcastle, Dr Tony Proietto, and with chemo and surgery, roundly trounced the initial prognosis.
"He sent her a gorgeous bunch of flowers today, (Dr Proietto) did," Mal said.
"It's been a story of hard work, from the farm, to the milk run and the retail shops."
Dot's passions were her garden and music. Dot's organ has a home in the chapel at Bishop Tyrell Place and she has a room nearby.
"The reason we asked her to come here was on the condition that we were allowed to bring the organ," Mal explained.
Dot has four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
