IN a major boost to his fledgling career Hayden Nelson has signed with 666 Racing Stop & Seal for the remainder of the 2023 Australian season.
The Australian Supersport rider from Tinonee rookie will step aboard aboard a Stop & Seal racing YZF-R6 prepared by Cube Performance Centre.
"We recently met with Hayden and his day, Craig at Cube Performance Centre where the team will be based,'' Racing Stop & Seal's Robbie Bolger said.
"He is a great young kid and has shown plenty of potential but a lack of resources, having just the one race bike, has held him back this season.
"This was highlighted at Morgan Park where his fast crash challenging for the lead destroyed his bike and put him out for the weekend. Hayden and his family are a great fit for 666 Racing with Stop & Seal and I'm looking forward to helping them finish the 2023 season."
Hayden is among the youngest riders in the class. He said he can't wait to get on the track to test the bike.
"It was a tough weekend for us at Morgan Park,'' he said.
"We've spent the season so far struggling a little with setup on our R6, and finally felt like we made some steps forward, but my crash ended that with the bike not being repairable at the track.
So, to get a call from Ben Henry a few weeks later, and then to meet with him and Robbie with an offer to ride a Stop & Seal R6 has been pretty incredible to be honest.
"It feels great to know that the bigger teams in the championship are paying attention to the other classes, and for us, it's a great opportunity that I'm both grateful and excited for, and I know mum and dad feel that same way.
"I've seen the bike I'll be riding and I can't wait to get on track to test it with the team."
Ben Henry from Cube Performance Centre said he's excited to help Hayden get back on track.
" We've watched Hayden progress through the classes and this year we've seen him take steps forward with milestones like pole position at Morgan Park before a crash destroyed his race bike,'' he said.
Stop & Seal Racing is set to make its racing return on October 27 to 29 at Phillip Island as the Australian Superbike Championship resumes from mid-season break.
