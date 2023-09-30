The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has completed significant upgrades to the popular Booti Hill walking track in Booti Booti National Park.
NPWS area manager, Tamara Campbell said the upgrade had realigned sections of track between Elizabeth Beach and Seven Mile Beach for a better walking experience.
"Booti Hill walking track is part of a greater eight kilometre loop walk that features coastal views, lush rainforest, and a meandering trail along the tranquil shores of Wallis Lake, which offers family-friendly opportunities for swimming and picnicking," Ms Campbell said.
We've improved the grade of the track and incorporated additional drainage features in a way that is sensitive to the local environment.- NPWS area manager, Tamara Campbell
"This $470,000 project has significantly improved the bushwalking experience and we are thrilled that the upgraded walk is now open, and visitors can once again enjoy this jewel of Booti Booti National Park and spend time connecting with nature," she said.
"We've improved the grade of the track and incorporated additional drainage features in a way that is sensitive to the local environment.
"These changes will make the track more resilient and able to better withstand future rain events.
"We welcome visitors to come and experience the stunning loop walk, which beautifully captures the unique interplay between the lake and the coast which makes this area so special.
"There are some lovely vantage points to sit and take in the view."
Booti Booti National Park sits on an eight kilometre peninsula between the Pacific Ocean and Wallis Lake.
The park includes beaches, lakeshore, coastal rainforest, walking tracks, lookouts and opportunities for picnicking and camping.
