A Taree man accused of being involved in an alleged public place shooting in Wauchope whilst on bail has been formally denied bail.
Damian Hammond, 33, is facing six offences regarding a public place shooting at properties on Trade Circuit and Bob Stanton Close, Wauchope between 10.05pm and 10.30pm on August 28.
He has been charged with possessing a loaded firearm in a public place, fire firearm at dwelling-house with disregard for safety, two counts of fire firearm in a manner likely to injure persons/property and two counts of fire a firearm in or near a public place.
Court documents reveal Hammond was out on bail at the time of the shootings.
Hammond has also been charged with failing to appear in accordance with his bail acknowledgements after he failed to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday, September 22.
In the police fact sheet submitted to the court, a warrant was issued for Hammond's arrest that Friday after he failed to attend court.
Tuggerah Lakes Detectives received information that Hammond was making his way to the central coast and was later seen around 5.20pm that afternoon driving east on Wyong Road, Chittaway.
Police covertly followed Hammond to Shelly Beach Caravan Park located on Bateau Bay Road, Shelley Beach where he was seen to park his vehicle on the grounds and walk to the entry driveway of the park.
Hammond was seen entering a hatchback which was exiting the driveway of the park when detectives apprehend him, removed him from the vehicle and arrested him.
Hammond, who is currently in custody, entered a guilty plea for failing to appear in accordance with his bail acknowledgement when his case came before Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday, September 25.
Pleas for the remaining charges are yet to be entered.
His defence lawyer, Michael Giles told Magistrate Georgina Darcy that Hammond would not be applying for a release application and bail was formally refused.
The case will reappear in the Port Macquarie Local Court on October 5.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.