The October long weekend heralds a huge event in Old Bar.
The Old Bar Festival and Kombi Fest together with a huge motor show.
The Old Bar Beach Festival is held every October long weekend.
It kicked off way back in 2005 and has grown ever since.
Hundreds of Kombis head into town from all over the country.
This year's show runs from September 28 until October 1.
A spectacular parade of Kombis is held on Saturday afternoon at about 4pm into Taree and back.
From 8am Saturday the festival motor show is held bringing in some 150 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles together.
This is a festival not to be missed.
You'll be able to take a trip back in time to when Kombis ruled.
As well as this you can cruise the stalls, grab a feed and view some wonderful classic cars, bikes and trucks.
What better place could you be on the long weekend but Old Bar, sea and sunshine.
The festival brings many thousands of dollars into the area. It'll be a beauty
Road Ramblings heard weekly right across the country on Christian & community radio also on Facebook and on our website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.