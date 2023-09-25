Grass fire at Flametree Close, Taree

Fire fighters were called to a grass fire at Bushland Drive, near the industrial area of Flametree Close, on Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 3.30pm and at one stage, Bushland Drive was closed to traffic as flames were fanned by north-easterly winds.
A helicopter water bomber helped to quickly bring the fire under control. Hand-held hoses were also used to protect property by workers in the vicinity.
Meanwhile several fires in the Mid Coast remain active. A grass fire at Landslip Creek Road, Wherrol Flat has burnt 483 hectares and nearby, at Mount Pheasant Road, Wherrol Flat, a bush fire is under control after burning 205 hectares.
A grass fire at Borserio Drive, Mount George is under control, having burnt 47 hectares.
The bushfire danger period came into effect on September 1 and fire permits are required.
