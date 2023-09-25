Three patients flown to hospital after motor vehicle crash at Bungwahl

Three people were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following a multi-vehicle on the Lakes Way at Bungwahl.
The Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance shortly after 4:30pm on Sunday, September 24 to attend the accident,
After landing at a nearby sporting field, CareFlight's specialist doctor and NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic treated a man in his 20s.
He was in a critical condition after being trapped in a rolled vehicle for a prolonged period and was flown by CareFlight to John Hunter Hospital.
Two additional patients were treated at the scene and flown in a Toll Rescue Helicopter to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.