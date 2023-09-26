An evaluation an Integrated Team Care program for First Nations people, underpinned by the National Agreement on Closing the Gap, has found the program is achieving its desired outcome of improving life outcomes experienced by Indigenous Australians.
Since 2015 the Hunter New England AND Central Coast Primary Health Network (HNECC PHN) has commissioned the Integrated Team Care (ITC) program to provide services to First Nations people with complex chronic health conditions.
The program aims to:
The evaluation found clients highly valued the program and reported having their medical, physical, social, emotional, and cultural needs met.
Stakeholders reported the program supported clients to increase their ability to treat and manage their health conditions with clients experiencing increases in overall health, wellbeing, and quality of life as a result.
The program was seen to be especially effective for clients living with diabetes, a chronic health condition common to many First Nations people, that was often successfully managed and even reversed for some participants.
Clients who were living with multiple chronic health conditions also extracted maximum benefits from the program.
The evaluation also identified several opportunities to refine and strengthen the ITC program including:
To read the evaluation in full download it at thephn.com.au/news/itc-approach-boosting-health-outcomes-for-first-nations-people.
