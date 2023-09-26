Manning River Times
You can help find koala populations in Gloucester

By Staff Reporters
September 27 2023 - 7:00am
Mother koala and joey. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council is working with the Gloucester Environment Group, MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare and local landholders to find koalas in the Gloucester locality, and you can help.

