You can help find koala populations in Gloucester

MidCoast Council is working with the Gloucester Environment Group, MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare and local landholders to find koalas in the Gloucester locality, and you can help.
"It's important to understand where koalas are and how many there are," said MidCoast Council manager natural systems, Gerard Tuckerman.
"This will help us better understand how to support local koala populations.
"The information we gather will also allow us to understand how important the populations of koalas in Gloucester are in relation to the state's recovery efforts under the NSW Koala Strategy."
Koalas are in serious decline in NSW, suffering from the effects of habitat loss, bushfires, domestic dog attacks and vehicle strikes.
Many koala populations inhabit privately owned land. Landholders may not be aware that koalas are present.
The area of particular interest for this koala survey is generally in the area west of Krambach, south of Giro State Forest, east of Barrington Tops National Park and north of Stroud.
"We use a variety of techniques to locate koalas, including small weatherproof sound recorders, detection dogs and thermal drones," said Mr Tuckerman.
Council is seeking agreement from landholders to access private land only for the purpose of looking for, and hopefully finding, koalas and will not obligate participating landholders to take further actions.
To register interest in having a koala survey take place, landholders are urged to complete an expression of interest on council's Koala Safe Spaces website. The form is available at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-safe-spaces-program/landholder-partnership.
"If you're not a landholder, there's a lot you can do," added Mr Tuckerman.
Koalas are especially in need of safe places to live, breed, shelter and move across public and private lands. A safe space can be anything from single trees in paddocks or yards, to corridors or stepping stones of habitat, to large blocks of remnant bushland.
Council is encouraging everyone in the community to report koala sightings at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-safe-spaces-program.
Injured, unwell or at risk koalas should be immediately reported to the local koala rescue organisation, Koalas in Care on 0439 406 770.
