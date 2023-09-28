POWER boat driver Ryan McIntosh from Wingham ticked a box when he won the prestigious Dargle Cup at Windsor recently.
Now he has his sights on another couple of major events in the next few months.
The Dargle Cup is one of the top races on the 6 litre racing calendar but success had previously eluded McIntosh and his boat Lock 'n Load.
"I wasn't real confident going into it,'' he admitted.
"It's always a pretty strong field.''
However, McIntosh qualified second fastest following the heats behind event favourite, Shenanigans, driven by Chris Pugsley, who was racing on his home course.
"I didn't think I could beat him,'' McIntosh admitted.
"But we ended up finding a bit more speed in the final with a new engine in the boat. It was enough to get it done.''
McIntosh and Puglsey were neck and neck in the final until the last corner of the race.
"He ended up spinning on the turn and ran last,'' McIntosh said.
"This is a race for my (6 litre) class that I've always wanted to win. I finished second once before, so I've finally got a win.''
McIntosh is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week.
Next on his agenda will be the Raymond Terrace Powerboat Club meeting on October 21/22. Here McIntosh will defend the Greg "Hi-Flya" Lewis 6 litre Trophy.
"Greg was a legend in our sport. He passed away last year,'' McIntosh explained.
"Just about every 6 litre boat in the country goes there so it would be nice to win it back-to-back.''
McIntosh will then have a break until he contests the world titles, to be raced over two weekends in January. The first meet will be at Windsor before McIntosh and his supports head to Berri in Adelaide for the second round.
"There'll probably be 15 boats involved and the Americans are coming over, so it will be good racing,'' McIntosh said.
McIntosh was just one point off the championship the last time it was conducted.
"We're confident of being up there, for sure,'' he said.
McIntosh is 45 and has been around boats most of his life, initially as a barefoot skier, where he won national titles.
"Mate, I'm loving it. The young fella (Sam) is just getting into it now and having a bit of a drive as well,'' he said.
Powerboat racing and rugby league have been McIntosh's sporting pursuits. While very much in the veteran class for league, he still managed four games this year with Wingham Tigers reserve grade. Sam also plays for the Tigers, but broke his wrist badly in his only appearance this season.
"I coached a lot of players in reserve grade when they were kids, so they got onto me to have a game. It's stupid, I know,'' he laughed.
