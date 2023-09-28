Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wingham powerboat racer Ryan McIntosh wins Dargle Cup

By Mick McDonald
September 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan McIntosh talks tactics during the power boat meeting at Windsor where he won the Dargle Cup. Photo supplied.
Ryan McIntosh talks tactics during the power boat meeting at Windsor where he won the Dargle Cup. Photo supplied.

POWER boat driver Ryan McIntosh from Wingham ticked a box when he won the prestigious Dargle Cup at Windsor recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.