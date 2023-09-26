Manning River Times
Manning Base Hospital received $100m funding in NSW budget

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Manning Base Hospital was allocated $100 million in the state budge. Picture file.
Manning Great Lakes Community Action Group (MGLCAG) has welcomed the reallocation of $100 million for stage II of the Manning Base Hospital redevelopment project in the 2023-24 budget.

