Manning Great Lakes Community Action Group (MGLCAG) has welcomed the reallocation of $100 million for stage II of the Manning Base Hospital redevelopment project in the 2023-24 budget.
While a start date is yet to be announced, the project has been given a 2026 completion date.
However, MGLCAG spokesperson, Eddie Wood believed the project would be greatly 'watered down'.
"We thank the government for bringing this forward; that money was promised four years ago," Mr Wood said.
"This community has fought hard for this funding for four years; the Liberals/Nationals would not release it," he said.
Mr Woods said he was sorry for both Forster and Bulahdelah, which received nothing.
"I am shattered."
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson described the budget announcement as a momentous win.
"I am thrilled to see the reallocation of $100 million for stage II of the Manning hospital redevelopment in this year's budget," Mrs Thompson said.
"Improved health services, including infrastructure, has been my top priority, and I have fought to have this funding reallocated in the 2023-24 budget.
"While we acknowledge the Labor government's support for stage II, it's important to recognise that this commitment was initially made by the Coalition government."
"I'm proud to have played a role in securing this funding for the Manning hospital redevelopment stage II and I will continue to advocate for the stage III redevelopment of the Manning hospital and the reinstatement of funding for the Forster Public Hospital to ensure the healthcare needs of the Myall Lakes are met."
