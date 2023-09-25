Manning River Times
Home/News
Photos

Old Bar Markets

September 25 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Old Bar community markets are held on the Old Bar Reserve on the fourth Sunday of the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.