Old Bar community markets are held on the Old Bar Reserve on the fourth Sunday of the month.
A special market will be held this Sunday, in conjunction with the Old Bar Beach Festival..
Nabiac Farmers Market, Nabiac Showground, Saturday, September 30 from 8am; Gloucester Mega Community Market, September 30; Arts, Crafts and Tarts day, Forster Arts and Crafts Centre, Saturday, September 30 from 10am; Black Head Bazaar, Wylie Breckenridge Park, Sunday, October 1 from 8am; Hallidays Point Car Boot Sale, Hallidays Point shopping village, Sunday, October 1 from 8am; Pacific Palms Market, Pacific Palms Community Centre on Sunday, October 1 from 8am; Johns River Country Market at Johns River community hall, Monday, October 2 from 8am; Old Bar Markets, Old Bar Reserve, Monday, October 2 from 8am; Harrington Markets, Oxley Reserve, Monday, October 2 from 8am; Taree produce market, Taree Park, Thursday, October 5 at 7.30am; Wingham Farmers Market, Baptist church, Saturday, October 7 at 8am; Taree produce market, Taree Park, Thursday, October 12 at 7.30am; Coomba Growers Market, Coomba Aquatic Club, Saturday, October 14 at 9am; Johns River community market, Johns River hall, Saturday, October 14 at 8am; Gloucester Farmers Markets, Billabong Park, Saturday, October 14 at 8am; Forster Town Park Markets, Town Park, Sunday, October 15 at 8am; Taree produce market, Taree Park, Thursday, October 19 at 7.30am; The Hub Markets, Wingham Showground on Saturday, October 21 at 8am; Hannam Vale Open Garden Day, Hannam Vale recreation reserve, Sunday, October 22 at 10am; Great Lakes Museum car boot sale, Sunday, October 22 at 9am; Krambach Market, Krambach Hall, Sunday, October 22 at 8.30am; Taree produce market, Taree Park, Thursday, October 26 at 7.30am; Nabiac Farmers Markets at Nabiac Showground, Saturday, October 28 at 8am; Pindimar Market Day, RFS shed, Saturday, October 28 at 9am; Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday, October 28 at 8am; Old Bar Markets, Old Bar Reserve, Sunday, October 29 at 8am' Pacific Palms Markets, Pacific Palms community centre, Sunday, October 29 at 8am; Producer Swap at Upper Lansdowne Hall, Sunday, October 29 at 10am.
