TRAINER Glen Milligan rated it as a career-best performance by his horse Lion Class to win at Taree races on Sunday.
The four-year-old gelding at least had the advantage over all but one of his eight rivals in the Brendan Barnes Farrier Service Benchmark 58 Handicap of being able to race on his home track, but Milligan said that was still heavily outweighed by the disadvantages.
"That's probably his best win," Milligan said. "Big drop in grade from a TAB Highway at Randwick at his previous start, but way up in weight to 61kgs and backing up only eight days after that trip to Sydney. But Aaron (Bullock) rode him a treat and I was very impressed with the horse."
Lion Class's three previous wins had been over 1000 metres (twice) and 1250 and ahead of this latest win over 1258 the stable had been trying to get him to settle him better in races. He'll need to be able to do that if Milligan is going to be able to stretch him out in races up to 1400 metres.
Bullock used his expertise to get him to settle reasonably well and although he was still keen to start getting forward a bit sooner than when the jockey wanted to he was way too good for his rivals and won by 2.18 lengths as a $2.30 favourite.
Lion Class has now won at two of his last three starts, with the Taree win and another at Kempsey bookending a 10th in that TAB Highway.
"My instructions to Aaron were to jump out and grab hold of him," Milligan said. "I said, 'if he doesn't settle he won't win and if you can get him to settle he'll let down and hit the line'. The horse can gallop, but he does play mind games with us at times too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.